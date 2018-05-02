Predators' Austin Watson: Scorching in postseason
Watson lifted the puck past Connor Hellebuyck in Tuesday's Game 3 loss to the Jets.
Don't look now, but Watson and Predators alternate captain Filip Forsberg are knotted up at five goals apiece in these playoffs. The Michigan native is sniping with pinpoint accuracy, as evidenced by a remarkable 22.7 shooting percentage, and more good news for his fantasy owners is that an undisclosed issue that caused Watson to leave Game 1 of the current series doesn't appear to be lingering.
