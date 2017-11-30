Predators' Austin Watson: Scores third goal
Watson scored a goal in a 3-2 win over the Blackhawks on Tuesday.
The goal was Watson's second in his last three games, giving him a total of three to go with a lone assist this season. More importantly, Watson continues to put the "smash" in Smashville -- he also finished the game with five hits and three blocks. For the third year in a row, Watson is on pace to surpass his career high in hits and blocks (143 and 66 last year, respectively), giving him some fantasy utility in formats that count defensive stats.
