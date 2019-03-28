Watson recorded a pair of goals for AHL Milwaukee in Wednesday's clash with AHL Rockford.

Watson -- who is back in the minors for the first time since Oct. 19, 2016 -- didn't take long to get his scoring touch back. The Admirals are in action Saturday and Sunday and if the winger continues to produce, he could be recalled from his conditioning assignment ahead of Nashville's tilt with Buffalo on Tuesday.

