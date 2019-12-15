Watson scored his team's only goal in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Stars, snapping a five-game pointless streak.

The 28-year-old winger is now up to 10 points on the season (5G, 5A), putting him on pace to crack the 20-point plateau for the first time in his career. Given that he spends most of his time skating on the Preds' fourth line, he fantasy value remains limited to deeper formats only.