Watson had just one point in 10 games coming into the holiday break.

Unfortunately for fantasy owners, contributing offensively is not exactly one of Watson's top job requirements this season. He currently ranks first on the team in hits (96), second in PIM (66) and fourth in blocked shots (43), which is not surprising considering he spends most of his time on the fourth line. From a fantasy standpoint, Watson doesn't have much value outside of very deep formats that reward the aforementioned secondary stat categories.