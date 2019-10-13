Predators' Austin Watson: Seeing bottom-six minutes
Watson skated a season-low 10:47 in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Kings, and was held off the scoresheet for the third time in five games.
Watson continues to skate primarily in a bottom-six role, similar to the one he occupied last season, flanking Nick Bonino and Colton Sissons on the Preds' third line. As such, points will be hard to come by for the 28-year-old winger, as he will likely spend the majority of his time shutting down opposing teams' top lines. His fantasy value remains confined to deeper leagues that reward hits and PIM.
More News
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Hit machine tickles twine•
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Tallies two helpers in win•
-
Predators' Austin Watson: In lineup Tuesday•
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Recalled to NHL•
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Scores twice in minors•
-
Predators' Austin Watson: On conditioning assignment•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.