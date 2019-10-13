Watson skated a season-low 10:47 in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Kings, and was held off the scoresheet for the third time in five games.

Watson continues to skate primarily in a bottom-six role, similar to the one he occupied last season, flanking Nick Bonino and Colton Sissons on the Preds' third line. As such, points will be hard to come by for the 28-year-old winger, as he will likely spend the majority of his time shutting down opposing teams' top lines. His fantasy value remains confined to deeper leagues that reward hits and PIM.