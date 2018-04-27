Predators' Austin Watson: Skips practice for maintenance
Watson missed the last two practice sessions for maintenance, but Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports the forward should be available for Game 1 against the Jets on Friday.
It's entirely possible that Watson is banged up, but the Predators are notorious for keeping player information close to the collective vest. Nevertheless, Vingan is a trusted source for Preds coverage, so we should expect Watson -- who is tied with Colton Sissons for the team lead in playoff points at seven apiece -- to give it a go in the upcoming home contest.
