Watson skated just 9:38 in Thursday's 2-0 loss to the Stars, and extended his current pointless skid to seven games.

After missing the first 18 games of the season due to a suspension, Watson made an immediate impact upon his return with seven points in his first nine games back in the lineup. However, he's been really struggling since then, with just a single goal in 11 games since the start of December. It's quite possible that the foot injury he suffered earlier in the month is still giving him problems, which would account for his reduced ice time. Either way, it's probably best to stash him on your fantasy bench until he's back up to speed.