Watson didn't practice Monday and was seen wearing a walking boot on his left foot, Paul Skrbina of the Tennessean reports.

This probably rules Watson out for Tuesday's game against the Senators, and perhaps Thursday's matchup with the Canucks as well. The Predators seem snakebit at the moment, as they were already missing Filip Forsberg (hand), Kyle Turris (upper body), and Viktor Arvidsson (hand) before Watson went down. If you want a silver lining, this could mean more playing time for the promising youngster Eeli Tolvanen.