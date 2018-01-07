Watson scored twice in a 4-3 victory over the Kings on Saturday.

Watson hadn't registered a point in 12 straight games and hadn't scored since Nov. 28, so it was certainly a surprise to see the 25-year-old find the back of the net twice. The last time Watson scored twice in a game was during Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals. Owners shouldn't expect a lot of scoring from Watson, but he has already tied a career high with five goals. However, most of his fantasy value will come from spending time in the sin bin. Watson has 75 PIM through 39 games, which is just 24 shy of last season's total.