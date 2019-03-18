Predators' Austin Watson: Suspension over
Watson was reinstated by the NHL on Monday, Kristopher Martel of Fox Sports Tennessee reports.
Watson had been undergoing treatment for substance abuse, stemming from domestic assault charges levied on the Predators' forward last July. It remains to be seen if and when he'll suit up again for Nashville, but Watson has been returned to "available status" according to the league's announcement. He last played Jan. 23.
