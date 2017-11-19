Watson picked up 15 PIM in Saturday's win over Colorado.

Watson has just two points through 19 games, but his 33 PIM make him appealing in some very deep leagues. He was assessed a game misconduct Saturday after boarding rookie Dominic Toninato. The 25-year-old has never hit 20 points in his career and hasn't been able to find his offense at the NHL level, but if PIM and hits play a significant role in your fantasy league, Watson might be worth owning.