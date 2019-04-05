Watson picked up a pair of assists in Thursday's 3-2 win over Vancouver.

The two assists are Watson's first points since Jan. 23, as the Predators forward was appearing in just his second game since that date, having missed a large chunk of the season as a result of his legal troubles. In 36 games, he's managed to find the scoresheet 15 times and is an impressive plus-10. Albeit in a relatively small sample size, 2018-19 has seen Watson play more minutes per game (14:28) than any other year of his professional career.