Predators' Austin Watson: Watches from press box Monday
Watson was a healthy scratch for Monday's game against the Sabres.
Fear not, fantasy owners. Watson had five goals and an assist in his last 11 games prior to Monday's tilt, so there's no reason to think he was in coach Peter Laviolette's doghouse. With the powerhouse Preds having already clinched a playoff spot last week, the team is now in a position to be able to rest some of its regulars down the stretch, and Watson, who had previously only missed two games all season, was likely just the most suitable candidate. We expect you'll see him back in the lineup when the Preds play the Maple Leafs at home Thursday.
More News
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Puts Blues on ice Sunday with shorthanded tally•
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Pots two Tuesday•
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Lacking scoring punch this season•
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Surprises owners with a pair of goals•
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Scoring not part of job description this season•
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Adding secondary scoring from fourth line•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...