Watson was a healthy scratch for Monday's game against the Sabres.

Fear not, fantasy owners. Watson had five goals and an assist in his last 11 games prior to Monday's tilt, so there's no reason to think he was in coach Peter Laviolette's doghouse. With the powerhouse Preds having already clinched a playoff spot last week, the team is now in a position to be able to rest some of its regulars down the stretch, and Watson, who had previously only missed two games all season, was likely just the most suitable candidate. We expect you'll see him back in the lineup when the Preds play the Maple Leafs at home Thursday.