Watson (upper body) isn't on the ice for pregame warmups, indicating he won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against Minnesota, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Watson's absence will test the Predators' depth up front, but it won't impact many fantasy lineups, as his lack of offensive upside -- 12 goals and 16 points in 71 contests this campaign -- keeps him from being a desirable option in most season-long formats. Nashville should release another update on the big-bodied winger's status ahead of Thursday's matchup with San Jose.