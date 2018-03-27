Predators' Austin Watson: Won't play Tuesday
Watson (upper body) isn't on the ice for pregame warmups, indicating he won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against Minnesota, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Watson's absence will test the Predators' depth up front, but it won't impact many fantasy lineups, as his lack of offensive upside -- 12 goals and 16 points in 71 contests this campaign -- keeps him from being a desirable option in most season-long formats. Nashville should release another update on the big-bodied winger's status ahead of Thursday's matchup with San Jose.
More News
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Seems questionable to play Tuesday•
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Won't skate against Winnipeg•
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Remains in locker room•
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Watches from press box Monday•
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Puts Blues on ice Sunday with shorthanded tally•
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Pots two Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...