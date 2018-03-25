Predators' Austin Watson: Won't skate against Winnipeg
Watson (undisclosed) won't draw into the lineup versus Winnipeg on Sunday, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.
The team wasn't able to provide a further update regarding his health, and Watson's next chance of returning will be Tuesday against Minnesota. Although Watson hasn't been extremely productive on the season, he's been solving goaltenders with ease lately, notching five goals in his last 15 games -- although his shooting percentage of 20 likely won't hold for much longer.
