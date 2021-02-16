site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Predators' Ben Harpur: Back on active roster
Harpur was added to Nashville's active roster Tuesday.
Harpur has frequently shuffled between the taxi squad and the active roster this season, a trend that will likely continue throughout the campaign. He has yet to crack the Predators' lineup this year.
