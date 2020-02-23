Play

On Saturday, Harpur was traded to Nashville by the Maple Leafs in exchange for Miikka Salomaki.

The 25-year-old defenseman had yet to appear in an NHL game with Toronto this season after collecting five points in 51 games with Ottawa last year. Harpur will join the Predators' organization but will likely begin his tenure in the minors, with AHL Milwaukee.

