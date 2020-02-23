Predators' Ben Harpur: Dealt to Predators
On Saturday, Harpur was traded to Nashville by the Maple Leafs in exchange for Miikka Salomaki.
The 25-year-old defenseman had yet to appear in an NHL game with Toronto this season after collecting five points in 51 games with Ottawa last year. Harpur will join the Predators' organization but will likely begin his tenure in the minors, with AHL Milwaukee.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.