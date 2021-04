Harpur recorded an assist, three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Lightning.

Harpur was steady on defense, and he contributed a secondary assist on Viktor Arvidsson's first-period tally. While offense isn't a significant part of Harpur's game, he's picked up four assists in his last six games. The 26-year-old blueliner is at a career-high six points (all helpers), 29 hits, 25 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in 25 outings overall.