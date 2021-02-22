Predators' Ben Harpur: Drops to taxi squad By RotoWire Staff Feb 22, 2021 at 4:11 pm ET1 min read Harpur was assigned to the taxi squad Monday.Harpur made his Predators debut Saturday against the Blue Jackets, as he fired three shots on net and dished out a hit across 16:23 of ice time. The 26-year-old may be promoted for Tuesday's road game versus the Red Wings. More News Predators' Ben Harpur: Ascends to active roster 3D ago • by RotoWire Staff Predators' Ben Harpur: Dropped to taxi squad 4D ago • by RotoWire Staff Predators' Ben Harpur: Back on active roster 6D ago • by RotoWire Staff Predators' Ben Harpur: Dropped to taxi squad 7D ago • by RotoWire Staff Predators' Ben Harpur: Ascends to active roster 8D ago • by RotoWire Staff Predators' Ben Harpur: Sent to taxi squad 9D ago • by RotoWire Staff