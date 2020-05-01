Predators' Ben Harpur: Earns one-year extension
Harpur signed a one-year, two-way contract extension with Nashville on Friday.
Harpur was brought in by the Predators at the trade deadline in a swap for forward Mikka Salomaki. Though he failed to crack the lineup this season, the 25-year-old Harpur tallied one helper in seven games with AHL Milwaukee before the league went on hiatus. Harpur hasn't played in the NHL since 2018-19 when he was with Ottawa, for which he logged 51 outings and registered five points. Even if he makes the team coming out of camp next year, the Ontario native doesn't offer enough offensive upside to warrant a spot in most fantasy formats.
