The Predators reassigned Harpur to the active roster Thursday.

Harpur has resided on the taxi squad for much of the season, and this is his first opportunity with the active roster. The 26-year-old hasn't played at the NHL level since 2018, as he supplied 12 points across 41 AHL games last year. With Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed) and Luca Sbisa (upper body) both on injured reserve, Harpur could draw into the lineup for Thursday's game against the Red Wings.