Harpur notched a shorthanded assist in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Harpur earned the secondary helper on Erik Haula's third-period tally. In his last seven games, Harpur has generated five assists. A plethora of injuries to the Predators' blue line has opened up a spot in the lineup for the 26-year-old defenseman, and he's done fairly well. He has seven assists, 30 hits, 27 shots on net, 25 blocked shots and 15 PIM in 26 outings.