Predators' Ben Harpur: Joins active roster
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Harpur has been added to Nashville's active roster ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Lightning.
Harpur will likely skate alongside Jeremy Davies on the Predators' second pairing against Tampa Bay. He has yet to tally a point through eight top-level appearances this year.
