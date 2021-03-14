site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Predators' Ben Harpur: Moved to taxi squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Harpur was reassigned to the Predators' taxi squad Sunday.
Harpur could still find his way back to the main roster before Monday's game against Tampa Bay. He has appeared in nine games this season, failing to record a point while compiling a minus-5 rating.
