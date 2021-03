Harpur posted an assist, two PIM and two blocked shots in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Red Wings.

Harpur set up Mathieu Olivier's third-period tally. With two assists in his last three games, Harpur is on an unusually strong run of play. That accounts for all of his offense in 15 contests, and he's added 15 hits, 11 blocked shots and 13 PIM in a third-pairing role.