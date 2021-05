Harpur notched an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes in Game 6.

Harpur played in five of the Predators' six playoff contests, and his assist Thursday was his only point. The 26-year-old added 10 hits, seven blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in a limited role on the third pairing. Harpur had a career-high seven points (all assists) in 34 regular-season contests in his first year with the Predators.