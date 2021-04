Harpur had two assists and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Red Wings.

Harpur's assists came on third-period tallies by Mikael Granlund and Yakov Trenin. The 26-year-old Harpur has five helpers in his last 10 outings. That's all of his offense through 22 games this season, and he's added 24 hits, 21 blocked shots, 22 shots on net and 15 PIM. He should continue to see an increased role while five Predators blueliners are sidelined by injuries.