Harpur was demoted from the taxi squad to AHL Chicago on Wednesday.

Harpur spent the entire 2019-20 campaign in the minors with AHL Toronto and Milwaukee in which he logged one goal and 11 helpers in 41 outings. The 26-year-old defenseman will likely be shuffled between the taxi squad and the minors for much of the season and figures to be a long shot to log any significant minutes with the Predators this year.