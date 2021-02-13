site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Predators' Ben Harpur: Sent to taxi squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Harpur was assigned to the taxi squad Saturday.
Harpur has yet to make his Predators debut. The 26-year-old spent last year in the minors, generating 12 points and 42 PIM over 41 games.
