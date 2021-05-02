Harpur did not play in Saturday's 1-0 OT win against the Stars, his first time serving as a healthy scratch since early March.

Everybody needs a night off once in a while. Harpur has been a solid source of minutes on the back end for the Preds this season, with an average TOI of 16:33. With just seven assists on the season, he doesn't factor into the scoring much, but he's not a defensive liability most nights either, with a plus-4 rating in 32 games. Overall, Harpur's fantasy value remains confined to very deep leagues at this time.