Harpur was placed on waivers by the Predators on Saturday, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet reports.

The 25-year-old Harpur notched just 12 points in 41 combined games with AHL Milwaukee and Toronto last season, so he figures to spend most of his time back in the minors this season. Still, he does have some NHL experience under his belt, having last played a combined 92 games over two seasons with the Senators from 2017 to 2019, so you could see another team take a chance on him.