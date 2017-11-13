Butler is currently fifth in team scoring for the AHL Milwaukee Admirals this season, with seven points (4G, 3A) in 15 games.

It's been awhile, but the 30-year-old Butler is back in the Predators system. Butler had nine points in 20 games for the Preds back in 2012-13 before he was traded to Florida, where he never caught on. He was soon placed on waivers and opted to make the jump to Europe, where he played for two seasons, both in the KHL and SweHL. Now in his second stint with Nashville after signing an entry-level deal with the Admirals in August, the 30-year-old journeyman is making an impact at the minor league level, but is unlikely to see a callup to the big club anytime soon.