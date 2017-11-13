Predators' Bobby Butler: Adding offense for AHL Milwaukee
Butler is currently fifth in team scoring for the AHL Milwaukee Admirals this season, with seven points (4G, 3A) in 15 games.
It's been awhile, but the 30-year-old Butler is back in the Predators system. Butler had nine points in 20 games for the Preds back in 2012-13 before he was traded to Florida, where he never caught on. He was soon placed on waivers and opted to make the jump to Europe, where he played for two seasons, both in the KHL and SweHL. Now in his second stint with Nashville after signing an entry-level deal with the Admirals in August, the 30-year-old journeyman is making an impact at the minor league level, but is unlikely to see a callup to the big club anytime soon.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...