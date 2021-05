Richardson (lower body) was activated from injured reserve and will play Saturday against Dallas, Adam Vingan of The Athletic

Richardson hasn't played since March 9, a span of 25 games. He's not exactly a fantasy darling (three points in 12 games, 11 in 59 last season), but he's a bottom-six staple in the Predators' lineup and should at minimum provide an emotional boost to the team in an important matchup with playoff implications against the Stars.