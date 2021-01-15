Richardson (thumb) collected an assist and won seven of 12 faceoffs (58.3 percent) in Thursday's 3-1 win over Columbus.

Richardson showed no ill effects from his offseason surgery, centering Nashville's fourth line and chipping in with an assist on Filip Forsberg's game-winning goal. The 35-year-old journeyman signed with Nashville in the offseason following stints with Colorado, Los Angeles, Vancouver and Arizona. Richardson is a reliable bottom-six role player who scored a career-high 19 goals just two seasons ago.