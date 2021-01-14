Richardson (thumb) is in the projected lineup for Thursday's Opening Night matchup with Columbus.
Richardson underwent thumb surgery following last season's playoffs, but he's had plenty of time to recover and shouldn't have any limitations against the Blue Jackets. The 35-year-old vet is expected to center Nashville's fourth line Thursday.
