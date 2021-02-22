Richardson (upper body) could return to the lineup as early as Tuesday's clash with the Red Wings, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Richardson last played Jan. 30 versus Tampa Bay, a stretch of nine games on the sidelines due to his upper-body problem. The 36-year-old Ontario native has recorded one goal on five shots, one assist and seven hits while logging 11:35 of ice time per game. Once given the green light, Richardson will likely slot into a bottom-six role which will limit his opportunities to get on the scoresheet.