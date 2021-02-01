Richardson (upper body) will not play in Monday's contest against Tampa Bay.
Richardson has appeared in all eight games for Nashville this season but hasn't tallied a point since Jan. 16. He's considered day-to-day and could suit up for Thursday's game against the Panthers.
More News
-
Predators' Brad Richardson: Picks up first goal in new uniform•
-
Predators' Brad Richardson: Debuts with an assist•
-
Predators' Brad Richardson: Good to go•
-
Predators' Brad Richardson: Secures deal with Predators•
-
Brad Richardson: Will become free agent•
-
Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Will require offseason surgery•