Richardson scored a goal on his lone shot and won nine of 16 faceoffs (56.3 percent) in Saturday's 5-2 win over Columbus.

Richardson cleaned up a loose puck in front to give the Predators a 3-2 lead nine minutes into the third period. It was his first goal with Nashville and stood as the game-winner. The 36-year-old, in his 16th NHL season, has a point in each of his first two games with his new team while providing a strong presence in the faceoff circle.