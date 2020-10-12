Richardson (thumb) signed a one-year, $1 million contract with Nashville on Monday.
The 35-year-old forward underwent surgery on his thumb after the Coyotes were knocked out of the playoffs and it's unclear what his rehab timeline will look like. Richardson scored just six goals and 11 points in 59 games with Arizona last season. Expect the veteran to fill a bottom-six role with the Predators next season.
