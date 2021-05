Richardson notched an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 5-0 win over the Hurricanes.

Richardson set up Matt Duchene's second-period tally in Monday's blowout win. The 36-year-old Richardson had an injury-plagued regular season, which saw him play in just 17 contests. He was limited to a career-low four points with 18 shots on net and 14 hits. The Ontario native is unlikely to see more than bottom-six minutes in the playoffs, although he'll likely also be involved on the penalty kill.