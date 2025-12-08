Martin scored twice and added an assist in OHL Sault Ste. Marie's 7-3 win over Sarnia on Sunday.

Martin had 11 point over his first five games back in the junior ranks, then went five contests without a point. He's turning things around now with three goals and two helpers over his last two outings, giving him 16 points and a plus-7 rating over 12 appearances in total. The Nashville prospect has a promising future, but consistency will be something for him to focus on in the near term.