Martin signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Nashville on Wednesday.

Martin, who was selected by the Preds with the fifth overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, figures to spend another year with OHL Soo, furthering his long-term development. Last year, the 18-year-old center notched an impressive 33 goals and 39 assists in 57 regular-season contests before adding four points in five playoff tilts. With his contract in place, Martin could get a look during training camp before returning to juniors.