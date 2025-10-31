Martin scored a goal on five shots and added three assists in OHL Sault Ste. Marie's 4-1 win over North Bay on Thursday.

It hasn't taken Martin long to readjust to the junior ranks after he was demoted from the Predators' NHL roster. In his first three games back with the Greyhounds, he's racked up a goal and six assists. The hard-working center had one helper in three games while in Nashville, and it's possible the 18-year-old rejoins the big club if the Greyhounds' campaign ends early enough.