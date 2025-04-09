Skjei logged three even-strengths assist and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 7-6 overtime win over the Islanders.

Skjei helped Nashville equalize the game twice in regulation before setting up Fedor Svechkov for the winner in overtime. This outburst snapped a three-game dry spell for Skjei, who hadn't had a multi-point effort since Feb. 8 prior to Tuesday. For the season, the left-shot blueliner has registered 10 goals, 21 helpers, 151 shots on net, 38 PIM and a minus-15 rating across 78 appearances.