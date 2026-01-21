Predators' Brady Skjei: Draws helper in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Skjei notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Sabres.
Skjei has been limited to two helpers 16 shots on net, 11 blocked shots, five hits and a plus-3 rating over 10 outings in January. The defenseman looked to be turning a corner in December, but his offense has faded even as the Predators sustain most of their improvements overall from the last month. Overall, Skjei has 15 points, 76 shots, 50 blocks, 36 hits, 20 PIM and a minus-8 rating across 49 appearances.
