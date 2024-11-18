Skjei notched an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Canucks.

Skjei put an end to his nine-game point drought when he set up Roman Josi's go-ahead goal in the second period. Outside of a four-game streak in late October, it's been a rather poor first part of the season for Skjei. He's now two goals, five assists, 39 shots on net, 21 blocked shots, 18 hits and a minus-4 rating over 19 appearances. He continues to see top-four minutes, but he's looking more like a 30-point player in 2024-25 than the 13-goal, 47-point performer he was in the 2023-24 regular season.