Skjei notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal, three blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over Utah.

Skjei has racked up a goal and six assists over his last nine outings, with three of those seven points coming with the man advantage. The 31-year-old defenseman took some time to get his offense on track, but he's been pretty steady since the start of March. He's now at 32 points (10 on the power play), 153 shots on net, 89 blocked shots and a minus-17 rating across 79 appearances this season.