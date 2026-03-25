Skjei scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-4 in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Skjei has four points over his last four contests, adding a plus-8 rating in that span. The 31-year-old defenseman has had few strong stretches this season despite playing in a top-four role regularly. He's now at two goals, 23 points, 99 shots on net, 69 blocked shots, 61 hits and a minus-4 rating over 71 appearances overall.