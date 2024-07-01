Skjei agreed to terms on a seven-year, $49 million contract with Nashville on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Skjei is the third big signing for the Predators on the first day of free agency, joining Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault in the Music City. Last season, the 30-year-old Skjei set new personal bests with 47 points in 12 power-play points. While Roman Josi won't be giving up his spot on the No. 1 power-play unit, Skjei could be tasked with quarterbacking the second group, which should bolster his fantasy value heading into the 2024-25 campaign.